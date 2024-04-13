L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $281.76 million, a P/E ratio of 197.00 and a beta of 0.78. L.B. Foster has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

