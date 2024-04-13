L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,071,000 after purchasing an additional 381,997 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.62. 931,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,365. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.83.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.