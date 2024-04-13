Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) Stock Price Down 13.8%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.67. 347,757 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 265,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Lantern Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lantern Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Aaron G.L. Fletcher sold 74,297 shares of Lantern Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $360,340.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantern Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 134.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 28.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

