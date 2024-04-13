Lauer Wealth LLC Buys 2,243 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 2.5% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 191,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.