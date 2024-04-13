Lauer Wealth LLC Buys 2,431 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up 6.3% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC owned about 0.82% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 92,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derbend Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCV traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,527. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

