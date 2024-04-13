Lauer Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lauer Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,383. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

