Lauer Wealth LLC Has $418,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lauer Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 6,742,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,503,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

