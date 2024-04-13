Lauer Wealth LLC Invests $263,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after buying an additional 823,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Devon Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after purchasing an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after purchasing an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

DVN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 9,808,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,282,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

