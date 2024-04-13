Lauer Wealth LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 41,566.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.72. The stock had a trading volume of 86,294,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,677,086. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $49.56.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.