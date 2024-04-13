Leerink Partnrs Lowers Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Market Perform

Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.96. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

