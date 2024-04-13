LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 762,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeMD

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 762,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $12.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of LifeMD from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LifeMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFMD

About LifeMD

(Get Free Report)

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.