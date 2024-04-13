Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 105,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,295. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,673,165.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric A. Hanson sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,487.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,312,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,673,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,159 shares of company stock worth $2,219,874. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Featured Stories

