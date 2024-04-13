Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.07. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 189,577 shares trading hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

