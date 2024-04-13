Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 261,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 28,985 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $1,846,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

General Electric Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE GE traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,851,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,557,198. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $158.44.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.