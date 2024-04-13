Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Loews by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

L traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.90. The stock had a trading volume of 801,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,787. Loews Co. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.