Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $450.40. 1,251,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,467. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

