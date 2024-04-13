Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $107,796,968 over the last 90 days. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.7 %

MSTR stock opened at $1,479.58 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,225.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $741.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

