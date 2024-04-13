Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

