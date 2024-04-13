Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,250 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after buying an additional 632,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 42,149 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.23. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.