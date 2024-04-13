Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its position in HEICO by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,447 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its position in HEICO by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 233,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total transaction of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE HEI opened at $191.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.86.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. HEICO’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

