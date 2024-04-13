Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:LRFC traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Logan Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Logan Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

About Logan Ridge Finance

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Logan Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.75%.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

