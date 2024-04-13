Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

