Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 71,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:COP traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. The company has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.70 and a one year high of $135.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.