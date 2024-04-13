Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 315,200 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 315,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,321,000. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,722,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,814,936. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

