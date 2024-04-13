Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,614,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $10,622,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.06. 1,931,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,356. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

