Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $19.36 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day moving average of $195.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

