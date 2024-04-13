Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $7.77 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 294.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $5.63 on Friday, reaching $115.50. 8,916,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754,205. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $152.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

