Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $8.97 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,568,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,862. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $169.37 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

