Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 320,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,732,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.51. 3,342,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,542. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

