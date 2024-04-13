Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 154,100 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 492.3% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the third quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.52. 24,808,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,541,834. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $130.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,354,527. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

