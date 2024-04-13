Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 21,300 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.16. 810,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,433. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $569.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.36 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

