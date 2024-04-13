Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 61,300 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,846,000. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $622.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $601.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

