Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $15.30 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 159,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,594,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $84.29 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

