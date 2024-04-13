Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 113,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,554,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,917,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

