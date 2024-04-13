Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lovesac Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.87. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 11.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,259,000 after acquiring an additional 105,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 29.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,853,000 after acquiring an additional 228,148 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

