Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $405.00 at HSBC

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from $500.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 target price (down from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $336.13 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

