Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Shares Down 10%

Made.com Group Plc (LON:MADE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 10,361,285 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 3,506,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

