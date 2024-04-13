Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

MGIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.74. 59,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $576.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

