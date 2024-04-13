Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.20. Maiden shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 352,953 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Maiden Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 43.22%.

In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,745. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Maiden news, Director Simcha G. Lyons purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Harold Nigro acquired 20,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,043 shares in the company, valued at $316,225.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $72,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Maiden in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Maiden in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Maiden by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

