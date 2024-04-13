Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$192.00 and last traded at C$192.00, with a volume of 2004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$192.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$180.00 target price on Mainstreet Equity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$177.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.23.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$5.32. The business had revenue of C$58.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$56.60 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 6.8109648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Grimaldi sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.00, for a total transaction of C$1,043,200.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

