Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on CART shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of CART opened at $37.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96. Maplebear has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $789,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,811,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $789,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,365 shares in the company, valued at $33,811,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 998,592 shares worth $28,401,288. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $56,424,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $17,369,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,069,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $904,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

