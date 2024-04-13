Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.08 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 12,115,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 76,692,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 8.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

