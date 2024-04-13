Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRO. Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.61.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.3 %

MRO opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.