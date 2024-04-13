Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,940. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
Featured Stories
