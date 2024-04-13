Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 60,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,940. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

