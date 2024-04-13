Matthew Shair Sells 37,500 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,338,831.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.
  • On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,878,875.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

