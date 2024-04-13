Matthew Shair Sells 37,500 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,566,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,612,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,338,831.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $2,884,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $2,878,875.00.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 41.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 97.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

