McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.99 and a 200 day moving average of $280.54. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

