Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2024

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,695,900 shares, an increase of 337.3% from the March 15th total of 387,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,413.3 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of MHSDF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.