Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,695,900 shares, an increase of 337.3% from the March 15th total of 387,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,413.3 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of MHSDF opened at $3.12 on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Breakout Alert: Coinbase’s Consolidation Is About To End
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Key Stocks Helping to Drive the EV Race
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.