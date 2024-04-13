Meitav Investment House Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,479.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,234,000 after buying an additional 112,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $222,919,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,531.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,597.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,354.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,456.93 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

