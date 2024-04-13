Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,285,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 531,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $70.91 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

