Meitav Investment House Ltd. Decreases Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 63.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $16.63 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $736.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

